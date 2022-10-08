CROSSVILLE, Ala. — Douglas jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead Friday night over Class 5A, Region 7 rival Crossville and never looked back en route to a 42-14 win over the Lions.
Crossville received the opening kickoff, but after just three plays from scrimmage, the Lions offense committed its first of two turnovers when quarterback Caleb Causey tossed an interception with 10:05 remaining in the first quarter. Douglas defensive back Logan Puckett snagged the pick and returned it to the Lions 36 yard-line to give the Eagles offense prime field position.
Five plays later, Eagles quarterback Eli Teal muscled his way into the end zone from one yard out to give Douglas a 7-0 lead with 8:29 to play in the first quarter.
On the Lions’ next possession, the offense went three-and-out.
The Eagles went on to take a 14-0 lead with 4:08 remaining after running back Jonathan Fountaine reached the end zone on an 11-yard run, which capped off a six-play, 69-yard drive.
Crossville’s rushing attack found its groove late on the ensuing possession but was stopped just a yard short of the end zone when Causey fumbled the football and the Eagles recovered with 6:26 remaining in the half.
The Lions went on a 17-play, 73-yard drive that ate nearly 10 minutes of game time. But on fourth and goal from the Douglas 1 yard-line, Causey coughed up the football and the Eagles scooped it up for a touchback.
The Eagles capitalized on the turnover with an eight-play, 80-yard drive of their own to take a 21-0 lead over the Lions. The drive was finished off at the 3:42 mark with another touchdown run from Fountaine, this time from 20 yards out.
After forcing another Lions three-and-out, Douglas took a 28-0 lead to the locker room thanks to a 36-yard touchdown run by receiver Kenyon Watkins with only 2.2 seconds on the clock.
Douglas opened the third quarter with another scoring drive to widen its lead 35-0. With 10:09 on the clock, Fountaine zipped through the Lions defense for a 23-yard touchdown run to cap off a four-play, 67-yard drive.
Crossville was finally able to cut into the Eagles’ lead with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter. Lions running back Steven Juan rumbled his way into the end zone from three yards away to cap off another long, 10-play, 69-yard drive and trim the lead to 35-7.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Lions caught Douglas off guard and recovered an onside kick at the Eagles 43. Crossville’s offense drove the football down to the 17 yard-line where placekicker Cristian Rodriguez missed a 34-yard field goal attempt on fourth down.
Douglas’s offense put the game away on its next possession, going 80 yards in six plays to take a 42-7 lead with 10:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. Reserve quarterback Braxton Lindsey connected with Brock Walls for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
The Lions answered with a nine-play, 68-yard touchdown drive to cut the lead back down to 42-14 with 4:36 left to play in regulation. Juan, again, scored on a 6-yard run.
Friday night’s game marked the Eagles’ second straight victory over Crossville. Douglas defeated the Lions 48-0 last season. Crossville leads the all-time series 32-11.
The win lifts Douglas to 5-2 overall on the season and 2-2 in region play. The Eagles return home to host Scottsboro next week.
Crossville drops to 0-8 on the year and 0-5 in region play. The Lions are off next week but return to action Oct. 21 when they travel to Scottsboro.
