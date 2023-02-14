Renovations to the Marshall County Jail are nearing completion, but some last-minute hiccups may slow things down and add even more costs to the multi-million dollar project.
On Wednesday, project leader Kelly Howard, with Martin & Cobey, gave an update to the Marshall County Commission on the progress at the jail. While most of the work has been completed and inmates have moved back in — except for the females — some plumbing issues in D-block have set things back. Howard said the water heaters that service the block need to be replaced for a total of $21,500 for two units on top of the nearly $10 million already spent.
While the issue was a surprise, District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson asked if the water heaters had been checked back when the original renovation plans were being drawn. Howard said the heaters were not checked, but they were believed to be fairly new and in working order.
When Chairman James Hutcheson asked about any other unexpected costs or issues, Howard said inmates already had done significant damage to A-block’s doors and plumbing.
Since the lack of hot water is considered an emergency, the commission added the item to the agenda and approved the expense for two new water heaters to be paid from the General Fund.
The Commission also approved paving and restriping the jail and DMV parking lots in the amount at a cost of $50,000 to be paid out of the General Fund.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved adding No Trucks/No Thru Trucks signs on Baker Mtn Road in District 2.
• Approved a payment request to Brown’s Hardware for $137.26
• Approved the transfer of three bridges — Double Bridges Road, Bruce Road and Bethsaida Road — in District 4 to the City of Boaz
• Approved a resolution extending county participation in the Association of County Commissions of Alabama Liability Self Insurance Fund, Inc. for calendar years Jan.1, 2024 - Dec. 31, 2026.
• Approved applying for the Alabama Mutual Aid System (AMAS) Homeland Security Grant; $15,000 no match, for the Marshall County EMA. Discussed adopting Standard Operating Procedures for the Marshall County Animal Shelter. Those procedures are posted on the county’s website for review and will be voted on March 8.
• Approved purchasing a building at 5310 Hwy 79 S, Guntersville for the coroner’s office at a cost of $350,000 to be paid by the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
• Approved an $80,000 contract with Marshall Medical Centers to provide dialysis services, medical supplies and medication to no-income patients to be paid by the CDBG- CV Funds (Community Development Block Grant- Coronavirus).
• Approved a lease with Crossroad Mall, LLC for the Albertville Tag Office at the base amount of $7,359.96 for the first year with a 3% increase each subsequent year through Jan. 31, 2028.
• Increased the budget for the Probate Office to cover the cost of Albertville Tag Office Lease; $4,906.64 from General Fund fund balance.
• Approved the sale, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
• Rejected a bid and approved rebidding for one or more, 2021 or newer, new or used trucks for District 1.
