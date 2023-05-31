The head coaches in Class 5A, Area 7 boys soccer have selected the 2023 All-Area 7 team.

The squad is headlined by most valuable player AJ Shumate, a sophomore from Guntersville, along with offensive player of the year Nico Motoa, a Boaz senior, and defensive player of the year Martin Negrete, a senior from Crossville.

This season, Shumate became the all-time leading scorer for GHS boys soccer with still two years remaining in his prep career. His performance helped the Wildcats reach the AHSAA State Tournament in Huntsville.

The complete All-Area 7 squad is:

FIRST TEAM

Shumate, Guntersville

JB Bankole, senior, Guntersville

Juan Tomas, junior, Scottsboro

Lorenzo Chessa, junior, Scottsboro

Negrete, Crossville

Justo Díaz, senior, Crossville

Theo Odoux, senior, Fairview

Octavio Resendez, senior, Fairview

Hunter Leak, senior, Arab

Jon Loden, freshman, Arab

Motoa, Boaz

Jose Arreguin, sophomore, Boaz

SECOND TEAM

Brandon Manganaris, freshman, Guntersville

Diego Lugo, junior, Guntersville

Cole Raeuchle, freshman, Scottsboro

Evan Allred, senior, Scottsboro

Josue Hernandez, junior, Crossville

Cesar Franco, sophomore, Crossville

Samuel Rodriguez, junior, Fairview

Adrian Lopez, sophomore, Fairview

Evan Grimmett, senior, Arab

Austin Holdcraft, senior, Arab

Osiel Bello, senior, Boaz

Angel Contreras, senior, Boaz

