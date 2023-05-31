The head coaches in Class 5A, Area 7 boys soccer have selected the 2023 All-Area 7 team.
The squad is headlined by most valuable player AJ Shumate, a sophomore from Guntersville, along with offensive player of the year Nico Motoa, a Boaz senior, and defensive player of the year Martin Negrete, a senior from Crossville.
This season, Shumate became the all-time leading scorer for GHS boys soccer with still two years remaining in his prep career. His performance helped the Wildcats reach the AHSAA State Tournament in Huntsville.
The complete All-Area 7 squad is:
FIRST TEAM
Shumate, Guntersville
JB Bankole, senior, Guntersville
Juan Tomas, junior, Scottsboro
Lorenzo Chessa, junior, Scottsboro
Negrete, Crossville
Justo Díaz, senior, Crossville
Theo Odoux, senior, Fairview
Octavio Resendez, senior, Fairview
Hunter Leak, senior, Arab
Jon Loden, freshman, Arab
Motoa, Boaz
Jose Arreguin, sophomore, Boaz
SECOND TEAM
Brandon Manganaris, freshman, Guntersville
Diego Lugo, junior, Guntersville
Cole Raeuchle, freshman, Scottsboro
Evan Allred, senior, Scottsboro
Josue Hernandez, junior, Crossville
Cesar Franco, sophomore, Crossville
Samuel Rodriguez, junior, Fairview
Adrian Lopez, sophomore, Fairview
Evan Grimmett, senior, Arab
Austin Holdcraft, senior, Arab
Osiel Bello, senior, Boaz
Angel Contreras, senior, Boaz
