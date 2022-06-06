The Sand Mountain-area will be well-represented at the AHSAA Summer Conference All-Star Week, with the announcement that five athletes were selected to the North teams in their respective sports this week.
The AHSAA announced two in girls’ soccer, Ana Mendoza of Albertville and Claribel Robles of Susan Moore were selected to the team, while in Tennis, three were picked. On the girl’s side, Caroline Johnson of Sardis was the lone representative, while Curtis Richey of Albertville, and Elisha Sims of Guntersville were picked to the boy’s team.
Mendoza was a steadying presence in the back for the Aggies and head coach Julie-Wehby Smith, and has been a varsity player since her seventh grade season.
“Ana has played for me for four years, it’s really a culmination of all the year’s she’s played,” Smith said. “This year especially, she was one of my center backs, and is a solid anchor in the back, a reliable and dependable player. She’s a hard worker and outstanding when you compare her to similar positions on other teams.”
Mendoza’s pick continues a strong run for the Albertville girl’s soccer program, with this marking the fifth-straight year the Aggies have had a player in the game.
“It’s a huge honor,” Smith said of the run. “It definitely makes it known that we are a solid program, and a competitive program.
Robles has been one of the top play makers in the state, and has already set the school record for assists in a career, including a record-setting sophomore season.
Her play as helped the Bulldogs to back-to-back area titles and trips to the Elite Eight of the 1-3A state playoffs.
On the tennis court, the one thing all three players seleceted had in common was their play in the biggest matches.
Johnson has spent the last couple seasons as the No. 1 singles player for the Lions, helping the team continue its run of State Tournament appearances. Johnson captured the Sectional title at No. 1 singles this past season, then won a match at the State Tournament in Mobile.
Both Richey and Sims were standouts in Doubles this past season, and squared off in the Marshall County No. 1 doubles finals, where Sims and his partner John Michael Weaver got the best of Richey and Daniel Chejin by a 10-5 score. Both were also the top singles players for their school’s this year, with Richey making a run to the finals of the County Tournament where he finished as the runner-up there as well.
The North All-Stars swept last summer’s North-South tennis competition winning 7-2 in each match and now holds a 2-0 edged over the South in each series. This is the fourth year tennis has joined the All-Star Week all-star play. However, the 2020 All-Stat Sports Week was canceled due to the COVID Pandemic. The series was first played in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.