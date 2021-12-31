No injuries have been reported in connection with storm and possible tornado damage Friday afternoon in DeKalb County. JD Trammell of the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency said damage has been reported in the areas of County Roads 32 and 77.
Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said assessments are underway, and reports indicate multiple trees and power lines are downed and mobile homes have been damaged on County Roads 32, 77 and 83. No determination as to if the damage was caused by tornados or strong winds has yet been made.
Trammell said no injuries have been reported. "We lucked out on that," he said. "Damage out here is bad enough. We have a lot of reports of significant structural damage."
Social media reports of damage in the Boaz area have not been confirmed. Boaz Police and Fire officials and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office say they have received no reports of damage as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.
