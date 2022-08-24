Funeral arrangements have been announced for Richard Cole who passed away suddenly Wednesday.
Cole, a longtime principal for the former McCord Elementary School and other schools in Albertville, as well as Albertville High School football coach, died Wednesday. He was also a member of the University of Alabama football team from 1964-66 as a defensive tackle. He helped Alabama win back-to-back SEC and National Championships in 1964 and 1965. He was also a 1966 All-American.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Albertville First Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to First Baptist Church Albertville or the Albertville Elementary School library.
A full story on Cole will be in Saturday's edition of The Reporter.
