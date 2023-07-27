CORRECTION: Only one toddler was injured in a house fire Thursday afternoon.
A misunderstanding led to The Reporter reporting two toddlers were inside. We regret the error and is happy to set the record straight.
Firefighters and police from Crossville and Kilpatrick remain on the scene of a house fire Thursday evening.
A blaze broke out in a home in the 1600 block of DeKalb County Road 384 in Crossville late Thursday afternoon sending a toddler to the hospital in serious condition. A family member confirmed to The Reporter the child was expected to be taken to Birmingham to Children’s Hospital for further treatment. An adult in the home was not injured.
Few details have been released by police.
The single-story home was surrounded by yellow crime scene tape. Nearby were various children’s toys strewn across the front lawn, including a plastic truck, a tricycle and a Big Wheel. A trampoline nearby served as a desk of sorts for investigators as they sifted through the scene as the sun sank lower in the sky.
The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene collecting evidence in brown paper envelopes and bags.
Check with The Reporter’s Facebook page and website Friday for updates as they become available and in Saturday’s edition of The Reporter.
