GLENCOE — The long ball was on full display in the Etowah County Schools softball tournament championship game Saturday, March 25.
Southside and Sardis combined for eight home runs, including two each from Southside’s Ava Ramsey and Sardis’ Jayda Lacks, in what eventually became a 16-6 victory for the Lady Panthers. It was Southside’s third straight county championship.
As the visiting team on the scoreboard, Southside (13-10) led wire to wire, scoring three runs in five of the game’s six innings. The Lady Panthers finished with 18 hits, including 11 for extra bases.
After putting across a pair of runs in the first and another in the fourth, the Lady Lions scored three times in the bottom of the fifth. It was too little, too late, however, as the Lady Panthers put the game out of reach with three more runs in the top of the six.
Southside relief pitcher Lexi Darnell took care of business in the bottom of the inning, allowing a two-out base hit before notching a strikeout on the next batter to secure the first-place trophy.
The Lady Panthers committed only two errors combined against Sardis and against Glencoe in a 14-2 semifinal win.
Sardis, on the other hand, did not help its cause on defense with five fielding errors leading to six unearned runs in the finals.
In addition to hitting two dingers, Ramsey went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Rylann Shaw also came up big at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored. She was named tournament MVP following the game.
Peyton Burrell went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored; Jalyn Allen went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs; Jovi Marble went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Darnell had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Allen earned the win with four and one-third innings of work, scattering five hits and two earned runs while striking out six. Darnell issued two hits and one earned run while fanning two.
For Sardis, Lacks went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored; Jalyn Hannah went 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored; and Kayden Tarvin had a home run, an RBI and a run scored.
The Lady Panthers took the lead for good in the top of the first when Allen doubled home Burrell and Lauren McKee and Marble’s single plated Shaw.
Sardis responded in the bottom of the inning via a two-run home run by Lacks, but that was a close as the Lady Lions would get.
Sardis did not score again until the fourth inning, by which time Southside had built a 10-2 advantage.
While Allen was retiring eight out of nine Sardis batters, Ramsey went yard on the first at-bat of the second inning, Burrell tripled in three runs in the third and Allen and Marble each had RBI singles in the fourth.
Ramsey belted another leadoff homer in the fifth, followed later in the inning by a two-RBI double by Shaw and an RBI double by Allen to extend the lead to 13-3.
The Lady Lions finally responded in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run by Tarvin and a two-run dinger by Lacks. But Southside answered right back in top of the sixth when Ramsey tripled and scored on an inside-the-park home run by Burrell. Shaw’s homer later in the inning provided the Lady Panthers with added insurance.
Joining Ramsey on the all-tournament team were Allen, Shaw and Marble from Southside; Lacks, Hannah and Tarvin from Sardis; Emma Croy and Jordyn Morris from Glencoe; Kayla Traylor and MaKenna Bennich from Hokes Bluff; Liddy Faulkner from West End and Emma Samples from Gaston.
Sardis 5,
Hokes Bluff 2
Tarvin’s nine-strikeout performance sparked Sardis to a 5-2 semifinal victory over Hokes Bluff. In four innings on the mound, Tarvin allowed four hits, two runs and one walk. Baylor Gilmer pitched an inning in relief with two strikeouts.
At the plate for the Lady Lions, Vada Willmore went 2-for-2, Hannah had a hit, two RBIs and a run scored and Kytha Edwards had a hit and two runs scored.
Bennich had a hit, two RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Eagles, while Savannah Garrett had a hit and a run scored.
Hokes Bluff 2,
West End 1
Macie Robertson’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled Hokes Bluff to a 2-1 victory over West End in the Etowah County Schools softball tournament quarterfinals.
The Lady Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Bennich’s two-out single played Kayla Traylor. The Lady Patriots tied the game in the top of the fifth on Breyanna Johnson’s score off Brayley King’s triple.
Robertson and Ava Dodd both had two hits for Hokes Bluff.
In seven innings, winning pitcher Peyton Ward allowed one hit, one run and one walk.
