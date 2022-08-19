GADSDEN — Jaxon Colvin and Carlos Mann provided the fireworks for Geraldine’s offense and special teams Thursday night, propelling the Bulldogs to a 36-7 whipping of Coosa Christian at Phillip Ellen Stadium.
The first meeting between the Bulldogs and Conquerors was the 2022 season opener for both teams.
Colvin threw three touchdown passes and rushed for one, while Mann caught two TDs and returned a punt for another score. On defense, Geraldine’s starters kept Coosa Christian off the scoreboard.
Geraldine opened the scoring on Colvin’s 40-yard TD pass to Cody Satterfield on a fourth-and-long play. Satterfield laid out in the end zone for a terrific diving catch with 7:06 remaining in the first quarter. Moses Garcia kicked the extra point.
Coosa Christian fumbled on its next possession, and Geraldine’s Kobe Hill recovered at the Conquerors’ 11-yard line. Three plays later, Colvin tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Mann, who dived across at the pylon. Garcia missed the extra point with 4:40 left.
Mann delivered his next big play on special teams, returning a punt 89 yards for a touchdown. He made a defender miss along the Bulldogs’ sideline and then cut back behind the last Coosa player between him and the end zone with 4:40 on the clock. Geraldine led 19-0 after the two-point conversion failed.
The Bulldogs’ first series of the second quarter, a 54-yard drive, ended with Colvin punching it across the goal line from 2 yards out with 7:13 to go. Garcia kicked it to 26-0.
Mann returned a punt 15 yards to Coosa’s 42, setting up a four-play GHS scoring drive. Colvin finished it with a 24-yard touchdown strike to a wide-open Mann with 4:10 remaining. Garcia’s point-after extended the Bulldogs’ advantage to 33-0.
Joseph Garcia and Mann each recovered a fumble for the Dogs before halftime.
Moses Garcia provided Geraldine’s only points of the second half by drilling a 36-yard field goal with 9:45 left in the fourth period. The kick capped a 15-play drive.
Coosa Christian answered with its only touchdown, as Jacara Mostella broke free for a 75-yard touchdown sprint against the Bulldogs’ reserves.
