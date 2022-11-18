This article is an opinion.
The state winners of the 2022 Alabama PALS (People Against A Littered State) Governor’s Awards were recognized during a Wednesday afternoon banquet at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery.
Alabama PALs sponsors the annual Governor’s Awards program to recognize groups, cities, counties and individuals that demonstrate outstanding commitment in the areas of litter control, recycling, local cleanup efforts, environmental education and volunteerism.
In the media category, The Reporter and The Advertiser-Gleam were two of the winners. I made the drive to Montgomery to accept our award.
The other media winner was Betsy Iler of Tallapoosa Publishing in Alexander City. Betsy and I worked together at The Reporter over 30 years ago, and it was wonderful to see her and enjoy a brief visit.
Cecilia Pullen, executive director of Marshall County PALS, contacted me in late October to let me know The Reporter was a Governor’s Award winner. The Gleam and The Reporter were joined by other winners from Marshall County. The categories and recipients were:
Adopt a Mile — Marshall County Democratic Club
County — Marshall County Commission
Cecilia told me she’s thankful for the consistent financial support PALS receives from Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.
Law Enforcement — Sheriff Phil Sims/Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
Education — DAR High School
Business and Industry — High Rock Farm and Kappler Inc.
Vulcan Materials Volunteer of the Year — Dale Strange
Cecilia told me that Mr. Strange has adopted three miles of Alabama Highway 79 north he cleans up by himself.
Marshall County’s other winner was Dowd Boggus, a third-grade student at Cherokee Elementary School in Guntersville. She won third place, and a $25 prize, in the K-3 division of the poster contest.
Marshall County PALS president Micky Hunt also attended Wednesday’s banquet, and I want to commend Cecilia, Micky and their organization for their dedication to helping keep the county and Sand Mountain clean.
Cecilia, Micky and the other volunteers in their organization remind us of the importance of cleaning up after ourselves and not dropping it on Alabama.
The Reporter is glad to support the mission of Marshall County PALS and Alabama PALS, because working together for an unlittered Alabama is something we all should agree on.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.