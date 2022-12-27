VALLEY HEAD, Ala. — Class 5A, No. 8 Sardis won the varsity girls championship of the Valley Head Christmas Invitational played Dec. 20-22.
Sardis 58,
Asbury 24
Jayda Lacks, Sidney Rutledge and Kaylen Wallace each scored 12 points to power the Lady Lions past Asbury in a Dec. 20 quarterfinal matchup.
Kytha Edwards and Jade Knight both netted five.
Sardis 56,
Whitesburg Christian 22
On Dec. 21, Wallace paced Sardis with 17 points in a semifinal rout of Whitesburg Christian of Huntsville.
Caroline Johnson collected 12 points and eight steals. Lacks scored nine points and Vada Willmore six.
Sardis 76,
Valley Head 42
The Lady Lions pounded the host Tigers in the championship game Dec. 22.
“We scored 50 in the first half and played very well on both sides of the ball,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said.
Lacks led the Lady Lions with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Johnson netted 15 points and Edwards 10.
Grace Harris and Mia Fowler each contributed five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.