Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck just yards from the city’s police and fire stations Monday afternoon.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos said officers and firefighters responded just before 5 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Alabama 75 and Alabama Avenue for a report of an accident with injuries.
Once on scene, officers determined Juan Salinas Rios, 41, of Albertville, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Alabama 75 when a 1992 Nissan pickup truck, driven by Andres Pascual, 59, of Albertville, failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign, and pulled into Rios’ path.
Rios’ SUV T-boned Rios’ truck, pushing it into a utility pole on the corner, partially wrapping the driver’s side door around the pole.
Pascual and a 30-year-old female passenger were both injured.
Pascual was taken from the scene to Marshall Medical Center South by Albertville Fire Department’s ambulance, while the passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of what were thought to be non-life-threatening injuries by a privately operated vehicle.
