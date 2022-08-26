A Crossville man is behind bars and faces 11 sex-related charges involving children, according to court documents.
Steven Lynn Nation, 35, of Crossville, was arrested on Aug. 23. He was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, five counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and four counts of indecent exposure.
According to an indictment of a DeKalb County Grand Jury filed on April 27, the sexual abuse charges involve two children.
A warrant was issued for Nation’s arrest on June 10.
