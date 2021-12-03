This is an opinion piece.
Thursday morning, our sports editor, Ron Balaskovitz, broke the news to me that Albertville Aggie legend Rusty Greer had been selected for induction in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in the class of 2022.
The news sent me digging through The Reporter’s archives to find the column I wrote lobbying for Rusty’s induction into the ASHOF. That column was published Oct. 17, 2009, a few months after Rusty was inducted into the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
A 1987 Albertville graduate, Rusty starred for the University of Montevallo baseball program before being drafted by the Texas Rangers in 1990. He made his Major League debut in May 1994, hitting a home run in his second at-bat.
Rusty’s hustle and aggressive style of play became a signature throughout his career. The fans voted him the most popular Ranger in 1996, 1997 and 1998.
A series of injuries forced Rusty to retire on Feb. 20, 2005. He finished his MLB career with a .305 batting average, 119 home runs and 614 RBIs. He was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2007.
Congratulations to Rusty on his well-deserved honor. He’s always made Albertville and Sand Mountain proud.
Hopper excels for Jaguars
Former Sardis football star Jacob Hopper is making a name for himself with the South Alabama football program.
A freshman tight end, Jacob played in all 12 games for the Jaguars during the 2021 season. He caught five passes for 64 yards and one touchdown, the first of his college career. His TD reception covered 27 yards in a 31-7 loss at Appalachian State on Nov. 13.
South Alabama posted a 5-7 overall record and 2-6 mark in the Sun Belt Conference.
I’m happy for Jacob and his family, and I’m excited to see his hard work paying dividends.
Sardis fans won’t ever forget the signature play of Jacob’s high school career, which occurred in a 31-28 victory over archrival Boaz in 2019. Jacob stripped the ball at the 1-yard line and returned it 99 yards for a third-quarter touchdown.
Jacob’s return is tied for the second-longest fumble return for a TD in AHSAA history.
Iron Bowl
reflections
There’s just something about Iron Bowls played at Jordan-Hare Stadium that give fans of both teams heart attacks.
I’m not surprised the 2021 game went down to the wire, but I never dreamed it would take four overtimes before Alabama emerged with a 24-22 victory.
When Alabama trailed 10-0 in the fourth quarter, I told my beautiful bride, Malarie, that the Crimson Tide would probably rally and tie the game and then lose in overtime. I’m glad I was wrong about the losing part.
Players on both teams left it all on the field. Their performances exemplified the tremendous passion generated by the rivalry.
Alabama’s improbable comeback kept it unbeaten against Auburn in years ending with a 1 since the rivalry’s renewal in 1948. The Crimson Tide also won 25-7 in 1951, 34-0 in 1961, 31-7 in 1971, 28-17 in 1981, 13-6 in 1991, 31-7 in 2001 and 42-14 in 2011.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
