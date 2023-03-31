Paul McAbee received a much-deserved induction into the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame in the class of 2022. He’s my friend, encourager and supporter, and I miss getting to see him on a regular basis like I did for much of my career with The Reporter.
Paul came by our office this week to drop off a nomination for the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame, and we had a chance to catch up some. He asked about my family, and he couldn’t believe it when I told him my sons, James and Brady, are in third grade and first grade, respectively.
Paul remembered my beautiful bride, Malarie, was expecting James in May 2014 when she accompanied me to Montgomery to cover Albertville in the AHSAA State Softball Tournament.
Someone who’s a better writer than me needs to convince Paul to sit down and share his experiences from a lifetime as an educator and then turn them into a book. I’d buy the first copy and ask him to autograph it for me.
Paul returned to his alma mater, Albertville High School, as a teacher and assistant football coach in 1988. In 1990, he followed in the steps of his mentor and coach, the late Vernon Wells, when he became the Aggies’ head football coach.
Besides his success on the gridiron, Paul did a terrific job with the AHS track and field program as well, guiding the boys and girls teams to several county championships during his tenure.
In 2002, Paul took over as principal and served until retiring in December 2015. I remember him showing me some of the structural problems with the old Aggie III building and talking about the school’s need for new facilities.
Paul ended up guiding AHS through the transformation of its campus as contractors built new buildings that were approved by the Albertville Board of Education.
I also remember Paul and I talking about where the new Aggie Stadium should be built. He said no one had asked him, but he believed the stadium should be built on the former McCord Elementary School site. Eventually, someone listened to Paul and the Aggies moved into McCord Field at Aggie Stadium in the 2008 season.
If he hasn’t already, I encourage new Albertville head football coach Bert Browne to spend some time with Paul, because no one knows and understands Aggie football better than Coach Mac.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
