This is an opinion piece.
I’ve always admired and appreciated men, and women, who make a living with their hands. My list includes my late father, Edwin Allen, and my late grandfathers, Dock Allen and V.B. Hammonds.
Daddy once told me, “Son, it’s a good thing you went to college.” That might sound mean to some of you, but that’s not how Daddy meant it. He knew my skillset wasn’t suited to making a living with my hands, and he was pleased the education I received from Snead State and the University of Alabama trained me to be a journalist.
Granddaddy Allen taught my dad how to plow a mule, how to grow a garden and how to make a crop. He also taught him how to care for livestock, swine and poultry, and how to be his own mechanic and repairman.
Daddy was a carpenter, a roofer, a plumber and an electrician — skills he learned from Granddaddy Allen. My brother, Jeff, picked up those skills from Daddy and Granddaddy.
Both my grandfathers and my dad possessed amazing work ethics. Countless times during my childhood and youth, I’d assist Daddy on our cattle farm, and we’d work past sundown. I remember thinking we’re never going to stop (and go eat supper), but now, I wish I could assist Daddy past dark just one more time.
My dad was the best cattleman I’ve ever known. He should’ve written a book to share his knowledge and experience. He raised cattle for 54 years, from 1965-2019.
In 1999, the DeKalb County Cattlewomen’s Association presented its Father of the Year award to Daddy. His plaque now occupies a spot in my office at The Reporter.
My late mother, Shelba Allen, left the public workforce to become a homemaker when Jeff was a small boy, and she kept our family fed, clothed and on the go by working with her hands.
Daddy planted and tilled our garden, but Mother harvested its bounty and fed us fresh vegetables at the supper table throughout the summer while also canning and freezing plenty of food to sustain us the rest of the year.
Mother was a terrific seamstress who could’ve sewn for the public if she had wanted to. She made all the dresses she wore to church for years, until she developed arthritis in her hands that stopped her from sewing.
Mom also possessed an amazing work ethic and never complained. I wish I could be more like her and Daddy.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
