GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Good news for patients in Marshall County.
Meet the newest technology at Marshall Medical Centers. North and South Campuses are now fully equipped with a GE Revolution Maxima 128 Slice CT Scanner. The new CT Scanner comes with full coverage and precise scan speed, which provides enhanced scanning allowing thinner slices and faster scans. This means better image quality getting patients their results quicker with the least amount of time spent on the table. We are proud to keep up with the latest research and equipment to serve you right at home.
• New CT with enhanced coverage and scan speed which provides enhanced scanning allowing thinner slices and faster scans. This means better image quality and faster scans getting patients their results with the least amount of time on the table.
• Both are equipped with automatic position cameras powered by artificial intelligence for patient positioning. Proper patient position and centering can improve image quality up to 22% while reducing dose to the patient up to 15%.
• Auto Positioning streamlines patient setup and, most important of all, frees up the technologists so they can focus on making your patients feel more comfortable.
• Both Systems are equipped with SmartMAR (metal artifact reduction). Traditionally joint replacements and other surgical implants have created artifact on CT scans limiting the ability to see the patients anatomy. SmartMAR reduces this artifact significantly allowing the Radiologist the ability to visualize the anatomy instead of artifact. SmartMar is an automated tool that helps your clinical team solve clinical concerns even after surgical interventions and metal implants which leave metal that interferes with imaging.
