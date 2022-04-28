Dear Editor,
Lew Burdette, (R-Birmingham), a true believer since age 15, is always extra joyous around Easter week, a special time for Christians.
Recently, the first-time candidate — he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor — got two big hits of great news.
A nationally known and respected conservative newspaper, the Washington Examiner, recognized his campaign. Renowned opinion leader Quin Hillyer said Burdette has possibility and is no stranger to miracles.
Hillyer repeated Burdette’s one-in-a-million story.
At age 15, Burdette experienced a miracle when he survived a failed kidnapping for ransom. In a plot gone horribly wrong, he was forced by gunpoint into remote woods where he was bludgeoned, stabbed, thrown into a well, shot in the head and left for dead. He was given less than a 10 percent chance to live.
He walked out of the hospital in two weeks.
Hillyer said that kind of survivor cannot be counted out.
Hard on the heels of that story came news that Burdette is about to roll out campaign TV spots. That, too, is a near miracle because Burdette is the first and only candidate in Alabama history to cap his campaign donations at $10,000, while opponents are taking in multi-millions of dollars. He does it to note that national news ranks Alabama the No. 4 worst state for corruption and is one of only five states that allows unlimited campaign donations
“Who can miss that connection,” says Burdette. “Nobody! If a person, place or thing gives a politician millions of dollars, isn’t it reasonable to suspect that huge favors are going to be expected and received?”
Burdette is running a purely grassroots campaign. He’s traveled thousands and thousands of miles, met tons of people, and his message has resonated. Burdette has more donations of $10,000 or less than any candidate. Sometimes twice as many. He says,
“People tell me, ‘You go, Lew. We’re for you.’ “
There’s another thing. Expect an earth shaking endorsement for Lew Burdette in the near future.
After having survived the murderous attack, he later went to the University of Alabama where he studied finance and went on to become chief operating officer of Books-A-Million, which he helped build from a small group of stores to a nationally know chain. After 13 years, he left to take over King’s Home, a large nonprofit in Jefferson and Shelby counties that serves abused and neglected women and children.
Burdette and wife Suzie have three grown children.
Kenny Dean
Birmingham
