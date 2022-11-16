ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Beginning Dec. 1, the Albertville Boaz Recycling Center will no longer pick up excess cardboard on residents’ curbside route.
“These routes are for the household recycling of the items placed in the blue recycling bags,” an news release stated.
“Only small broken down boxes will be picked up.”
If a resident has excess cardboard, there are two options for proper disposal:
Option 1 – Take it to the recycling center during its hours of operation, including Monday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Option 2 – Collect all cardboard and call 256-891-8298 to schedule a pickup appointment.
Recycling center officials said Wednesdays would be designated as cardboard pickup day, but only if residents call to make an appointment.
Cardboard being picked up must be free of any debris, such as plastic or Styrofoam. Cardboard only is all that will be accepted.
Blue/clear bags will only be picked up on the curbside routes. If out of blue bags, call 256-849-0899 and they will be delivered on residents’ route pickup day.
No black bags will be picked up.
The recycling center encourages residents to putting recycle bags out for pickup by 6:30 a.m. on the day of pickup. Residents are discouraged from put bags out days in advance. To learn more about these changes, call 256-891-8298.
