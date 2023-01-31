A concerned father assisted police in catching a man allegedly electronically soliciting children last week.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said deputies arrested 22-year-old Tanner Allen, of Athens, on Jan. 28, charging him with electronic soliciation of a child.
The sheriff’s office received a call from the child’s father about inappropriate text messages the child had been receiving from an unknown individual.
The father pretended to be the child while exchanging messages with the suspect and the man agreed to come to a home in the Arab area to meet the child for an intimate nature.
When the individual arrived, deputies were waiting nearby and took Tanner Allen into custody.
Allen was booked into the Marshall County Jail under a $100,000 property bond.
This case is still under investigation and more charges could be forthcoming.
“The dangers of social media and phone apps are ever present in today’s society,” Sims said. “I encourage parents to check your teenager’s phones for any kind of suspicious activity. Also, install parental controls on their phones to block illicit communications and activity from sexual predators.”
Sims said the messages were sent through a social media app.
