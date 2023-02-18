SUSAN MOORE — Geraldine seized command in the first quarter and never took its foot off the accelerator as it raced to a 78-55 victory over Susan Moore in the boys Class 3A subregional playoffs Tuesday night at Bruce McAfee Gymnasium.
Geraldine (20-12) advances to the Northeast Regional Tournament semifinals at Jax State, where it faces Piedmont on Monday, Feb. 20 at 1:30 p.m. The winner moves into the Elite Eight against the Plainview-Glencoe winner on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10:45 a.m.
The Bulldogs led 20-5 after a quarter and stretched their advantage to 42-22 at the half. Their margin grew to 65-40 at the final rest stop.
“We played with a lot of intensity tonight,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “Our assistant coaches had a great scheme defensively, and the boys executed it really well. I thought offensively we put them on their heels being aggressive driving the ball.
“We are excited to be moving on to JSU, but know we have a big challenge with Piedmont.”
The Bulldogs put four players in double figures against Susan Moore. Jaxon Colvin led the way with a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds, and he added three assists and three blocks.
Connor Johnson finished with 18 points, three assists, three steals and two boards, and Redick Smith collected 17 points, three assists and three steals. Lucas Bryant posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards. He also made four assists and two steals.
Jayse Cook got two points and seven rebounds for Geraldine.
Susan Moore’s leading scorers were Logan Blackwell with 21 and Angel Pacheco with 13.
The Geraldine boys are making their seventh Northeast Regional appearance and their first since 2018. The Bulldogs own a 2-5 regional record, with both wins coming in 2002, when they captured the 2A Northeast title.
