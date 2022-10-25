This article is an opinion.
Friday was a banner night for Boaz.
The Pirates put together its best performance of the football season at home against Marshall County rival Douglas, beating the Eagles 37-0 to lock down the No. 4 seed in Class 5A, Region 7.
In doing so, Boaz clinched its fifth consecutive state playoff berth under head coach Jeremy Sullivan.
The Pirates’ matchup at Region 8 champion Russellville on Nov. 4 will mark the team’s seventh playoff appearance over the last 10 years.
During halftime of the Pirates’ shutout of Douglas, Boaz scored another win — this time for its band.
The Marching Pirate Band was greeted by Gov. Kay Ivey, by way of a recorded message, with congratulations. She shared that the band was selected to perform in the 80th Anniversary D-Day Memorial Parade and Allied Musical Salute to the Veterans, which will be held June 6, 2024, in Normandy, France.
“Congratulations on your selection,” Ivey said. “We know you’ll do an excellent job representing Alabama and the United States of America.”
The Marching Pirates were the only high school band from Alabama to receive an invitation.
They will perform special music during the two official public wreath laying ceremonies at the Normandy American Cemetery and the Brittany American Cemetery. The band will also perform a special concert in Sainte-Mere-Eglise for the International Salute to Liberation and march in the D-Day memorial parade.
To be invited to participate in such historic and prestigious ceremonies overseas is a tremendous accomplishment for Boaz, and the community ought to be beaming with pride.
Hats off the Pirates’ football team and marching band for their recent successes, and especially to each program’s leadership.
Sullivan, band director Alex Stephenson and their respective staffs have done a tremendous job over the last several years to continually build up their programs. And with the community’s support, I’m sure their recent string of success will only continue in years to come.
Marshall County native Taylor D. Beck is editor of The Reporter. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Beck is former editor and publisher of The Covington News in Covington, Georgia. He may be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
