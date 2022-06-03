Donald “Don” Gibbs
Formerly of Boaz
Mr. Donald “Don” Gibbs, 84, of Gadsden, formerly of Boaz, died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022, at McRae Funeral Chapel with Bro. Mike Chapman officiating with Pat Kittle and Ron Edwards providing the eulogies. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Gibbs was born in Alabama on October 27, 1937, to Floyd and Lottie Allen Gibbs. He was the owner of Gibbs and Sons Machinery Inc.
Mr. Gibbs is survived by his companion of 18 years, Shirle Malone, of Gadsden; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Debbie Gibbs, of Georgia, Mickey and Mitzi Gibbs, Kim Gibbs and Laura Gibbs, all of Glencoe, special daughter, Jeri (Brian) Malone Franks, of Guntersville; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Marston Bishop; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Gibbs; mother, Lottie Allen Gibbs Martin; step-father, Clarence Martin; son, Terry Gibbs; and sister, Sheena Bishop. The family extends thanks to special care-giver Karie Smith, Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, Dr. Akisanya, Kristina Warren, Jamie Griffin, Lindsey Morgan, and Shirley Headrick.
Pallbearers will be Jon David Gibbs, Hunter Gibbs, Harrison Gibbs, Chris Gibbs, Bo Shirley, Kevin Steward, Brady Gibbs, and Tony Rider. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dennis Harker, Ron Edwards, and David Johnson.
The family is accepting flowers or suggests donation to New Beacon Hospice or Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Lillie Ellen Walker
Boaz
Lillie Ellen Walker, 82, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Rev. Daryl Ross will be officiating.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her children, Steve W. Walker (Linda), Johnny Walker (Susan), Billy Joe Walker (Pam), Connie Bryant (Richard), and Jeffery Walker; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty Jean Box, Meba Rhoades, Patricia Burgess.
Robert Lee Duke
Boaz
Robert Lee Duke, 73, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Jackie Kammer and Sharon Tarvin.
The family will hold a private burial service at Bethlehem Cemetery. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Rev. Charles Dixon
Albertville
Rev. Charles Dixon, 90, of Albertville, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at UAB Hospital.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Mt. Olive Bible Based Fellowship Church, 3838 Co Rd 747, Cullman, Al. 35058, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Terry Pace and Rev. Chris Kitchens officiated.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his three daughters, Yvonne (Russell) Golden, Wilma “Skeeter” (Keith) Smith, and Vickie (Bill) Pruett; one son, Edwin (LaQuita) Dixon;
eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Sam Dixon and Walter Dixon; sisters, Polly Leslie, Margaret Sims, Sue Turley, Opal Horton and Doris Duke; and a host of nieces and nephews, friends, extended family and church family.
Robert Travis
Hubbard
Boaz
Robert Travis Hubbard, 80, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital.
His funeral service was Friday, June 3, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Gene Taylor officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Lee Hubbard; children, Kerri Hubbard Cornelius (Jeff) and Robbie Hubbard (Kelly); three grandchildren; and a host of special cousins and friends.
Geneva Bowen
Boaz
Mrs. Geneva Bowen, 95, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Whitesboro Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery at Aroney. Rev. Alan Hallmark, Rev. Huey Bowen and Rev. Jessie Bowen will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 before the service at the church.
She is survived by her children, Charles (Betty) Bowen, Kenny (Marlene) Bowen and Huey (Cheryl) Bowen; nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and seven great great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Rev. Charlie Bowen.
Bobby Smith
Albertville
Mr. Bobby Smith, 74, of Albertville, died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Liberty Hill Cemetery at Horton. Interment will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. Bro. Lee Smith officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from noon until 1 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Norma Smith, of Albertville; sons and daughter-in-law, Wayne Smith and Keith and Camellia Smith, all of Albertville; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother and sister-in-law, Mack and Nancy Smith, of Boaz.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
