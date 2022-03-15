Rosemary Freeman Wilson
Boaz
Mrs. Rosemary Freeman Wilson, 79, of Boaz, died on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Johnson and Bro. Jon Henderson officiating. Visitation was Monday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wilson was born in Lauderdale County, Alabama on January 28, 1943, to Robert M. and Gertrude Dobbs Coby. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Tim Whitt and Kay and Jeff Overstreet, all of Boaz; son, Sid Freeman of Boaz; step-children, Danny and Choe Wilson, Sandy Smith and Candy and Mark Smith, all of Boaz; grandchildren, Kelsey and Kyle Luce, Caitlin and Matt Simons, Kyle and Ashlee Overstreet, and Cameron and Caitlin Whitt; 14 step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Easton, Ensley and Everest Luce and Zeke Simons; brother, John Coby, of Boaz; and sisters, Janet Woodham, Gaynell Coby and Jenny Snider, all of Albertville, and Linda Grindle, of Boaz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert M. and Gertrude Coby; husbands, Jim Freeman and Bobby Wilson; brothers, Billy, James, Henry and Harold Coby; and sisters, Eunice Scott, Betty Campbell, and Ann Steffens.
Pallbearers were Kyle Overstreet, Cameron Whitt, Kyle Luce, Matt Simons, Ryan Smith, and Bobby Wilson.
The family is accepting flowers or suggest donations to Bethsaida Baptist Church.
Thomas A. “Tommy” Griffin
Crossville
Thomas A. “Tommy” Griffin, 84, of Crossville, passed away at his home March 13, 2022.
Visitation and service for Tommy will be Wednesday, March 16th at Crossville First Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm with the service at 4 p.m. Burial will be in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Crossville Memorial Chapel is directing.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Tommy was born September 9, 1937, the only child to Pierce and Lois Griffin. He grew up and attended school in Crossville. He married his high school sweetheart in 1956 and there they raised their family and were always very active in the community. He was a member of Crossville First Baptist Church. He retired from the transportation department of Earthgrains Bakery in 1992. He served on the Board of Directors of Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative for 34 years. He also served on the Town of Crossville Industrial Board and Top of Alabama Housing Board. He was instrumental in securing the grant for the City Park in Crossville where there is now a playing field named in his honor.
Someone who never met a stranger and had friends of all ages near and far, he was a people person. He never missed “call and tell” on the radio and loved to smoke his pipe, which many people knew he was around before they ever saw him.
He supported Crossville Athletics for many years and helped countless people and organizations throughout his lifetime. But his pride and joy was his family. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant more to him than anything on this earth, and he loved talking about them.
The comfort we have is knowing he is now reunited with his better half whom he had grieved for so much since we lost her, Royce. He was also preceded in death by his son, Marty.
He leaves behind two daughters, Susan Peek and Patti Dixon; grandchildren, Jake and Lydia Peek, Zach and Brooke Peek, Emily Peek, Chelsey Dixon and Katie Dixon; great-grandchildren, Sage, Silas, Tatum, Brylin and Meela.
“A legacy is something that is left, not taken.” We are proud to be a part of his legacy that taught us so much.
The family would like to thank everyone for their visits, calls and food during Daddy’s sickness.
A special thank you to:
• His nurses from Shepherd’s Cove, Andrea and Wendy (the wash lady, as he lovingly called her). These ladies went above and beyond in caring for our Daddy.
• DeeDee, who had been his caregiver for 12 days. He settled right in with her, and she truly has a calling for what she does.
• Dallas, for all the meals he provided and the ladies who prepared them, and Jennie from The Diner for the special chocolate milkshakes and extra thin pancakes she made.
Richard C. Bowers
Boaz
Mr. Richard C. Bowers, 78, of Boaz, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral service will be Thursday, March 17, at 2 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Holcomb and Bro. Michael Marsh officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening, March 16, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Bowers, of Boaz; daughters, Patricia Pankey (Jerry), of Boaz, Leandra Ward (Cliff), of Boaz and Theresa Phillips (Raymond), of Horton; five grandchildren; brothers, Harry Bowers (Ann), Howard Bowers (Mary Ann), Russell Bowers (Linda) and Mark Bowers, all of Pennsylvania; and sisters, Carol Jones (Allen), Linda Leibenguth and Dorothy Kresini (Gary), all of Pennsylvania,
Christopher Allen Gore
Albertville
Christopher Allen Gore, 48, of Albertville, died March 11, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Jordan Gore (Meagan); stepfather, Ben Gore; sister, Renee Currie (Anthony); and brother, Timothy Mack Gore.
David Dodson
Altoona
David Dodson ,77, of Altoona, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home after a brief bout with cancer.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela (Stevie) McCright, of Altoona; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Dodson Willcutt, of Sunflower, Mississippi; brother, R. B. (Debbie) Dodson, of Reno, NV.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and special caregivers, Dale McCright, Kim (Phillip) Smith, Stanley Collins, all of Altoona.
There will be a visitation Friday, March 18, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Per his wishes he will be cremated following the visitation and will be buried beside his family in Mississippi.
Geneva B. Hewett
Albertville
Geneva B. Hewett, 91, of Albertville, died March 13, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, G.B. Baugh (Jean); sisters, Nellie Jo Baugh and Vera Hill; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Mickey Mashburn
Crossville
Mickey Mashburn, 65, of Crossville, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Jacky Mashburn; daughter, Misty Mashburn; two granddaughters; and a great-grandson.
The family has chosen cremation. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at The Diner in Crossville. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Sybil Cooley Baker
Albertville
Sybil Cooley Baker, 91, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Monday, March 14, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Charles Martin and Rev. Mark Adams officiated.
The Family will receive Flowers or Memorial Donations can be made to Boaz Church of The Nazarene, P.O. Box 1143 Boaz, Alabama 35957.
She is survived by her children, Jenny Baker Carter, Shannon Rains (James), and Odean Baker II (Pam); eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Barry Cooley; and several nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
