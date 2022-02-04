After one year in Knoxville as part of the Tennessee Volunteers football program, former Albertville standout Trinity Bell is on the move.
Bell, who committed to Tennessee in December of 2020, announced on his personal Twitter page Tuesday evening that he had committed to Iowa Western Community College.
Bell, who was listed at 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds at the time of his commitment to Tennessee, was the 14th ranked recruit in Alabama for the class of 2021, showcasing athleticism that including 4.7 40-yard dash speed, as well as being a three-time All-State basketball player for the Aggies.
During his senior football season in Albertville, Bell hauled in 37 passes for 472 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Initially Bell had interest from over 30 Division One football schools, including interest from other SEC schools, such Auburn, Florida, and Kentucky, plus a handful of Big Ten schools.
Shortly after Bell signed his letter of intent with Tennessee, he suffered an Achilles injury during a basketball game, causing him to miss the rest of his senior season of basketball, and spending most of his first year at Tennessee rehabbing the injury.
Bell joins a Reivers football team at Iowa Western that is one of the top NJCAA football programs in the country, one that went 10-1 this past season, and reached the NJCAA Division I National Championship game where they fell to New Mexico Military Institute.
The Reivers are located in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
