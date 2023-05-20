I wrote this column Thursday afternoon, before Sardis met Holtville in the Class 5A state baseball championship series. So, by the time you read this, I hope the Lions beat the Bulldogs and brought home the school’s first state baseball crown.
In my 35 years with The Reporter, the Lions are only the second team I’ve covered to reach the state baseball finals. In 2012, head coach Kenny Chaffin guided Guntersville to the 4A title by defeating Beauregard.
One of the most famous figures in Alabama high school sports history coached Sardis to its first state title way back in 1936. Cliff Harper’s Lions whipped Piedmont 41-13 in the state basketball tournament, when there was only one classification for all teams.
In 1948, Coach Harper began serving as the first full-time executive director of the AHSAA, where he introduced the first complete organization of prep athletics statewide. He also developed illustrated football and basketball rule books, which were used nationally.
Harper moved to the SEC in 1966, where he dealt primarily with rules and officials. He passed away at the age of 66 on May 26, 1980 and is buried in his hometown of Pine Apple in Wilcox County.
Coach Harper was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1980, and he was enshrined in the inaugural class of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1991.
In 1966, head coach Ben Perkins led the Sardis football team to a perfect 10-0 season. The Birmingham News voted the Lions as Class 2A state champions.
The AHSAA started the state football playoffs in 1966, but it only conducted them for Class 4A, the largest classification. Sidney Lanier of Montgomery won the inaugural AHSAA state crown.
The state football playoffs expanded to four classes in 1967, to six classes in 1984 and to seven classes in 2014.
I learned about the 1966 Sardis football team the first year I worked for the paper, because the initial Lions team I covered in 1988 matched the ’66 squad’s 10-0 record.
Head coach Jerry Smith’s ballclub went 1-1 in the state playoffs, finishing 11-1 in 1988.
Gary Godfrey, Kenny Gilbreath, Mike Nichols and Mike Hallmark were a few of the stars of the 1966 Sardis team, who outscored their opponents 288-72.
The Lions beat Oneonta 21-0, Boaz 26-6, Guntersville 35-0 and Crossville 38-6 during their march to perfection. Their closest game was a 20-13 decision over Glencoe.
Coach Godfrey later spent three years as Sardis’ head coach from 1991-93. His 1991 squad won its last five games and finished 6-4.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
