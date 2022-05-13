A Guntersville man is behind bars, accused of child sex abuse.
According to Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray, Randy Wilson, 20, of Guntersville, was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Bray said the 8-year-old male victim told authorities Wilson touched the victim’s genitals and made the victim touch Wilson’s genitals.
The incident allegedly occurred at a home in Guntersville May 9.
Bray said Guntersville Police were notified of the alleged incident on May 10 and responded to the scene.
Wilson was arrested and transported to the Marshall County Jail May 11. He remains there with no bond.
