ALBERTVILLE — Sardis exited the Class 5A East Regional softball tournament in heartbreaking fashion on Friday, May 12 at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
Battling back in the losers bracket, the Lady Lions defeated Guntersville and Southside to set a third-round matchup against Moody. The Lady Lions held a comfortable 7-1 lead until the bottom of the fifth, when the Lady Blue Devils put across six runs to force a tie.
Sardis failed to put up anymore runs the rest of the way. In the top of the seventh, Jalyn Hannah drew a walk, Val Owens doubled and Hannah Hill reached base on a dropped third strike to load the bases with one out, but Moody pitcher Bella Turley induced two straight flyouts to strand the runners.
The Lady Blue Devils loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning, and Emma Kile’s RBI base hit ended the game and Sardis’ season with an 8-7 loss.
Owens went 2-for-4 with a double, Hannah went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Annah Kate Waldrep had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Against Southside, the game was tied 6-6 entering the top of the seventh. Southside’s Ava Ramsey’s two-out double put the winning run on base, but Sardis pitcher Maddie Harris induced a groundout to end the threat.
The Lady Lions loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning when Jayda Lacks singled, Hannah reached on an error and Owens walked. With two outs, Vada Willmore was hit by a pitch to force in the winning run for a 7-6 triumph.
