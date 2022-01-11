The Albertville Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for it 2021 Small Business (four categories), Industry, and Citizen of the Year awards.
The chamber said it welcomes public nominations because it believes "receiving an award that has been nominated by your business peers is of the highest level of recognition for your management team, employees, and the services you provide."
The winners will be celebrated at the 2022 Annual Awards & Membership Banquet to be held on March 3, 2022 at Sand Mountain Park.
Nominations can be emailed to kathy@albertvillechamberofcommerce.com or mailed to 316 East Sand Mountain Drive, Albertville, AL 35950. Nominations will be accepted until end of day Feb. 1, 2022.
2021 Citizen of the Year Award criteria:
• The candidate must be a resident of Albertville or have a business in Albertville.
• The candidate’s civic or business contribution must have had a direct bearing on the City of Albertville’s growth, welfare, and image.
• Service to the Albertville Chamber of Commerce will be strongly favored.
• Volunteer effort by a candidate will be favored over efforts made as part of a candidate’s vocation.
• Candidates who have had continued influence over the years will be favored over those with shorter terms of influence.
• Preference shall be given to candidates who function as a part of the Albertville business community.
• Preference shall be given to candidates who consistently demonstrated excellence in professional and community leadership and make significant contributions to the welfare of the community through involvement and participation in many areas.
Individuals and organizations may nominate individuals for Citizen of the Year. A candidate may be nominated more than one year; however, a new nomination form must be updated and submitted each year.
Each nomination must include a letter stating why this person deserves to be Citizen of the Year. Information should include family information, length of residency in Albertville, professional/business accomplishments, community service, church activities, and specific examples or stories of special service the community. In addition, the nomination may include letters of recommendation, if desired.
Industry of the Year Award criteria:
• The candidate must be an Albertville industry.
• The candidate must be a member in good standing with the Albertville Chamber of Commerce.
• The candidate will be judged on community Involvement, chamber participation, business success, and overall deservedness.
Nominations may be made by individuals or groups. The Albertville Industry of the Year will be nominated by the Chamber of Commerce to represent Albertville at the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year Awards.
Each nomination must include the following:
1. Name of nominated industry.
2. Leadership and community support: Discuss how the nominated industry is a leader in the business community and supports its local community.
3. Chamber involvement: Discuss how the nominated industry participates in and has a leadership role in the Albertville Chamber of Commerce.
4. Business success: Discuss the customer growth and focus, industry awards program initiatives, or other reasons for the success of the nominated industry.
5. Overall deservedness: Discuss why the industry you are nominating should be named the 2021 Albertville Industry of the Year.
Small Business of the Year Award criteria:
• The candidate must be an Albertville business.
• The candidate must be a member in good standing with the Albertville Chamber of Commerce.
• The candidate will be judged on community Involvement, chamber participation, business success, and overall deservedness.
• Categories: Emerging Business (in business fewer than 5 years), Small Business of the Year (1- 10 employees), Small Business of the Year (11-50 employees), Small Business of the Year (51- 100 employees).
Nominations may be made by individuals or groups. The Albertville Small Business of the Year will go on to represent Albertville at the State Small Business Awards presented by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the Business Council of Alabama.
Each nomination must include the following:
1. Name of nominated small business.
2. Nomination Category: Emerging (in business less than 5 years), Small Business (1-5 employees), Small Business (11-50 employees), Small Business (51-100 employees). 3. Leadership and community support: Discuss how the nominated small business is a leader in the business community and supports its local community.
4. Chamber involvement: Discuss how the nominated small business participates in and has a leadership role in the Albertville Chamber of Commerce.
5. Business success: Discuss the customer growth and focus, industry awards program initiatives, or other reasons for the success of the nominated small business.
6. Overall deservedness: Discuss why the small business you are nominating should be named the 2021 Albertville Small Business of the Year.
