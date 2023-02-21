This weekend marks the grand opening of Rural King – an Illinois based farming and home supply store that is making a large mark on the Albertville landscape.
The store’s offerings cover a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed, livestock feed, farm equipment, agricultural parts, lawn mowers, workwear, fashion clothing, housewares, toys and other products.
“The city began a conversation with Rural King many years ago in an effort to attract the retailer to our area,” Michael Price, economic development director of the City of Albertville. “The family-owned company has been in business since 1960 starting with one store in Matoon, Illinois and has grown to over 130 stores in 13 states. The Albertville location is the fourth store in the state of Alabama.”
Joseph Power, a support manager at the store, said customers so far have been enthusiastic. The store opened Feb. 9, but grand opening activities are this weekend, with a ribbon cutting Saturday. There will be t-shirt giveaways and other prizes, and a chance for a $1,000 gift card giveaway.
Power has worked in large-scale retail before, but never in a store with the breadth of products offered at Rural King. The store has been busy, he said. There are 150 shopping carts and at times all of them were in use. “We had some people who came in three times in one day,” Power said.
The 85,000 square-foot store, located across from Howard Bentley Buick and GMC on U.S. 431 in Albertville, was made possible through an incentive deal with the City of Albertville.
“The city is extremely excited with the opening of the Rural King store in Albertville,” Price added. “Rural King has a really deep and expansive product offering and the company will be a tremendous partner within the Albertville community and surrounding area.”
Power said he’d talked to customers who were happy not to have to drive to Huntsville to shop at Rural King.
