A 16-year-old DAR High School student remains in a juvenile detention facility facing charges of making a terroristic threat to his school.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the unnamed student was overheard by two other students making threats of a shooting at the school. The threat indicated the shooting would happen Wednesday on the Grant campus.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators, along with Marshall County School System officials were made aware of the threat Tuesday night.
“An investigation was initiated by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Grant Police Department to determine if the threat was credible,” Sims said.
“It was then determined the threat was not immediate and the investigation continued which resulted in an arrest of a 16-year-old male student from DAR High School the next day.”
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said news of the threat began circulating around social media Tuesday night, prompting more than half of the student body to stay home Wednesday.
“We had deputies on site early Wednesday, searching buildings, buses and the grounds, all starting at around 4 a.m.,” Guthrie said.
“Overnight, we were able to identify the person who made the threat and were able to determine social media reports of more than one person being involved in the threats was not true.”
Guthrie stressed the threat made was a verbal threat.
“We are not going to take threats of any kind lightly,” Guthrie said. “We won’t end up like Florida or Columbine.
“We will charge who is responsible and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”
Making a terrorist threat is a Class C felony.
According to Alabama Criminal Code, a Class C felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Guthrie said School Resource Officers from other schools in the county were called into DAR to help with the situation Wednesday. Night shift patrol officers worked to search the school grounds while investigators spend countless hours overnight and during the day Wednesday sifting through evidence and interviewing witnesses, he said.
‘It was a major incident that took a lot of time and effort and manpower,” Guthrie said.
Marshall County School Board members Brian Naugher said he appreciated the swift response from the sheriff’s office.
“I want to make sure everyone knows how grateful I am for the Marshall County Schools Administration and Sheriff Phil C. Sims and his excellent SRO’s,” he said.
“Everyone responded quickly and effectively. Thanks for all you do to keep our students and employees safe.”
Sims said his office works with school system officials regularly to ensure student safety.
“We take every threat seriously and work with all of the county school administrators on a daily basis to make sure we provide the safest environment possible for our children,” Sims said.
Superintendent responds
Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley issued the following statement regarding Wednesday’s school threat aimed at DAR High School.
“First and most importantly, I thank our DAR school staff and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department for the excellent job they did in response to the school threat on the DAR campus. Also, thank you to the DAR community for your tremendous support during this situation.
I also want to take this opportunity to address a few isolated negative comments on social media. I typically do not respond to such comments, but I feel that it is in the best interest of our DAR school and supportive school community that I address the comments posted to my professional social media page, as well as comments made on other social media sites referring to students who are minor children.
“In a situation such as a school threat, very specific protocols must be followed and all of our school administrators are trained in threat assessment. A situation such as a school threat takes time to process. Parent notifications are not the first step because we cannot send out notifications until we have the opportunity to determine exactly what the facts of the situation may be. Anytime there is alleged criminal behavior, the severity of the situation will determine actions.
“Once school officials are made aware of a potential threat, the first action of administrators is to address the initial threat at hand in order to secure students, staff, and facilities. A preliminary assessment is conducted, which typically includes protecting and securing evidence, as well as gathering facts through witness interviews and written statements. The facts are promptly reported and turned over to proper authorities (Sheriff’s Department or DHR depending on the situation) as required by law. These agencies may then take further action which may include the release of media statements. Please be mindful that it is against federal law for school officials to discuss details relating to a student’s educational records including discipline; therefore, never expect a mass parent call or any other similar release of information because to do so would be unlawful.
“Social media has provided people who may not have first-hand knowledge, not directly involved in a school event/investigation or trained in school law to share information that is often inaccurate. My social media page is used as a tool to make announcements and communicate activities to parents and the community. It is not intended to be used for discussion; rather, items of such importance warrants a phone call or visit to my office. While everyone has a right to have an opinion and to make comments (regardless of whether or not they are accurately informed), my social media platform will not be used as a forum to bash our students, staff or schools. Our students and staff work very hard to provide the best opportunities for our students. I am grateful for each and every one. Additionally, the DAR brings enrichment to the lives of our students and builds patriotism beyond comparison. I could not be prouder of our DAR students, staff and schools.
“I want everyone to know that nothing is more important than the safety of our students. Safety remains our number one priority in everything we do. If you have concerns of any kind, make a personal appointment to meet with your local school administrator. Also, my door is always open. The school administrators and I will communicate as much as possible and as allowed by law. I will not discuss school matters of such importance on social media, messaging, or email; rather, I will be happy to meet with you individually, at your convenience.
“In closing, I want to thank Sheriff Phil Sims and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Sims and his staff of school resource officers are the best in the business. We are fortunate to have them and could not be more pleased with the safety, support, and professionalism they have shown in this situation and many others.”
