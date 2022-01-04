The City of Albertville has a new police chief after J.T. “Butch” Cartee was formally sworn into office Monday night during a city council meeting.
Retired Circuit Judge Tim Jolley performed the ceremony as Cartee took his oath of office with his hand on a Bible held by his wife, Cynthia.
“I had the opportunity to serve with him (Cartee) in various capacities for a long time,” Jolley said before the swearing-in. “I can tell you this, you are very blessed to have a man of faith, to have a man of methodology. I’ve heard people say, ‘Butch, you’re slow.’ No, Butch wasn’t slow. Butch was thorough.”
Cartee has been with the APD for nearly 34 years, working his way up from patrolman to detective to assistant chief. Without his thoroughness and methodology, the judge said, many cases might not ever have been solved.
Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said he’s seen a change in Cartee’s demeanor ever since he was to become chief.
“For somebody that has severed 30-someting years in law enforcement in this day and time with what you guys have to put up with and tolerate, it’s amazing and exciting to see a guy like Butch want to do this job,” the mayor said. “He reminds me of a 12-year-old kid right now. He’s just got all these ideas and excitement.”
Also recognized during the council meeting was Albertville Airport director Jerry Cofield, who plans to retire after 15 years of service.
“As exciting as it is to see J.T. come in as chief, we’re kind of right the opposite with Mr. Cofield here,” Honea said. “We appreciate his (Cofield’s) service more than he knows, and I know everybody that has ever worked with Jerry on any project at all knows the dedication that he gives and has always given the city.”
Though Cofield has served officially for 15 years, Honea said he’s been involved with helping the airport for nearly 35 years and will continue to do so for at least the next three months.
In other business, the council:
Approved Ordinance No. 1789-21 to vacate an undeveloped portion of Lewis Avenue off Woodman Drive after holding a public hearing.
Approved Ordinance No. 1798-21 to amend Ordinance No. 161-95 regarding lodging tax from six to ten percent.
Approved expenditure for November and December, 202.
