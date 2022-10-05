GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — “Kickstands Up” is not a phrase usually associated with breast cancer. Neither is the image of a bunch of burly bikers wearing bras outside their leather garb. But that’s the plan for the annual Pink Bra Hoorah, a fun event that raises money for a serious disease.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Hoorah will fire up at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 8 in Guntersville. Bikers will blast off at 12:30 p.m. for a short parade around town with a police escort. The Woody Strut Band will entertain from 1-3 p.m. Hamburger and hot dog plates will be sold for $5 and a 50/50 auction will be held. All proceeds will go to the Marshall Cancer Care Center.
“Everybody pitches in and makes a bra based on something or someone that is meaningful to them,” said Sonja Muir, part of the American Legion Riders Post 8. “The big bikers wear bras, boas and tutus. It’s a lot of fun and it’s for a good cause.”
Muir said coming together to support worthy causes is what the Riders group does because it’s like a family. In fact, her father, Rick Preston, who died last month, started the ride 20 years ago and she wants to keep the Pink Bra Hoorah going in memory of him.
“To raise money for cancer is probably the best thing we do,” she said.
The effort is much appreciated by the Marshall Cancer Care Center, which uses the donations to help patients with needs, such as gift cards to help them travel back and forth for treatment. Last year the Hoorah generated $5,000 for cancer patients.
“We love our friends with the American Legion Post 8,” said Traci Stewart, executive director of the Cancer Center. “Their generous donations literally equate to hundreds of trips to the Cancer Center for our patients. The donations help play a critical role in our ability to provide patients with assistance getting to and from their cancer treatments through gas cards. Our patients are very grateful for the assistance at a time when it is needed the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.