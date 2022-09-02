A Boaz man was arrested earlier this week on charges related to burglaries in Etowah County earlier this month.
According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Joshua Smith broke into a building and vehicle and took items at three different residences on Hubbard Road, located just off Shady Grove Road, on Aug. 20. Smith was allegedly caught in the act by an individual from one of the residences and detained until Etowah County deputies arrived.
Smith was charged later charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree entering a vehicle and criminal mischief, said Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Shannon Thomas. Smith was transported to the Etowah County Detention Center.
Reports indicate Smith was heavily under the influence of illegal drugs at the time of his arrest and was interviewed at a later time, where he gave a confession of the incident.
He is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center with $12,500 in bonds.
