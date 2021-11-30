The Asbury Rams used a pair of huge games Monday night to take down area foe Fyffe in the first area game of the year between the two teams.
The Asbury duo of Stanisha Donovic and Zack Adeams combined for 47 points, leading the Rams to the 72-58.
Donovic went 9 of 14 from the floor and 6 of 9 at the foul line for his 25 points while also pulling in seven rebounds. Adams was 7 of 13 shooting, and 6 of 7 at the stripe for his 22, plus a game-high four assists.
Eldy Gonzalez added eight points and a game-high nine rebounds for the Rams as well.
After trailing by one halfway through the first, the Rams took the lead for good, closing the opening period on a run to take a 14-9 lead. The Rams then outscored Fyffe in each of the remaining three quarters to pull away, helped by strong shooting at the foul line, going 25 of 35 for the game, including 22 of 29 in the second half.
Eli Butts led the way for Fyffe in defeat, posting 19 points that included a trio of 3-pointers, while Lucas Jones netted 11 points to go with eight rebounds.
Girls: Fyffe 55, Asbury 35
In the girls' contest, Fyffe used a pair of big quarters in the second and third to pull away, earning a 20-point win in the area opener between the two schools.
Leading 7-4 after one, Fyffe used a 16-8 advantage in the second to build an 11-point halftime lead, 23-12. The Red Devils kept that momentum rolling out of the halftime break, outscoring the Rams 16-10 to make it a 17-point lead after three.
Riley wise led the way for the Red Devils, going 6 of 8 from the floor on her way to a game-high 13 points, while Harley Wilkins shined off the bench, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers on her way to 12 points.
For the game, Fyffe shot 48 percent from the field, including a 14 of 24 mark after halftime.
Asbury were paced by Keyaira Nichols, who finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Sheyla Pacheco had a strong game off the bench, scoring 10 points.
