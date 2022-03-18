The Boaz Parks and Recreation will host the first-ever underwater egg hunt April 9.
That’s right … an underwater egg hunt!
Aquatics Coordinator Todd Russell said the event will give children ages 5 to 10 years old the opportunity to search for Easter eggs in the indoor pool at the Rec Center.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This is just another fun way to hunt for eggs,” Russell said. “You’ve probably heard of flashlight egg hunts and things like that. This is just another way to look for eggs.”
Russell said specially designed eggs with holes drilled into them will be thrown into the pool and should sink. Children will be tasked with collecting as many as they can.
At the end of the hunt, eggs will be exchanged for candy and prizes, including prizes for the most collected and for the one who finds the Golden Egg.
Each child must wear appropriate swimwear, bring a towel, goggles and a basket or bag suitable to hold your eggs in the water.
“We got the idea from another facility in the state that is doing this,” Russell said. “We’re going to put lots of eggs in the water and the kids will have to go get them.”
For children who may not be comfortable in the pool, some eggs will also be “hidden” on the pool deck, he said.
Upon registration, children will be divided into age groups and assigned a time to arrive for their group’s hunt. Once each hunt is complete, children will be allowed to swim and play in the pool, Russell said. Each hunt will last up to 30 minutes.
Registration is required and underway now. Register at the rec center or online at boaz.recdesk.com. The deadline for registration is April 6. The pool is located at 400 Elizabeth St., near downtown Boaz.
For more information, call the Boaz Rec Center at 256-593-7862.
