A year and a day after a Crossville teen was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding a motorcycle on Alabama Highway 75, the man charged with striking him and leaving the scene pled guilty to a manslaughter charge.
Tyler Blaise Wilbanks, 23, of Crossville, agreed to a 15-year split sentence. He will serve three years in prison, followed by five years of probation, according to court documents. He will receive credit for 355 days already served in jail.
Harley Keith Lasseter was killed April 2, 2022 when a vehicle struck his motorcycle from behind. Wilbanks was arrested in Pell City on April 6, 2022 as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency state troopers investigated the crash. He was charged with manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident.
The DeKalb County DA’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Rainsville Police Department, Albertville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, Geraldine Police Department and The Center for Applied Forensics assisted in the arrest.
As the Lasseter family awaited justice in the hit-and-run case, another tragedy struck.
Harley’s brother Dawson Lasseter, home on leave from the U.S. Marine Corps, was killed in a crash in Albertville on New Year’s Day. Family members said they were still not over the loss of one son and brother when they lost another.
According to the plea agreement, the charge of leaving the scene of the accident was dismissed. The sentencing range for Wilbanks on the manslaughter charge was two to 20 years in prison.
