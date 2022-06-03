The Marshall South Volunteer Auxiliary will hold a $5 jewelry sale June 16 and 17.
Hours on Thursday are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will be held in the POB classroom. Everyone is welcome to come and shop for jewelry and many other items.
The Auxiliary holds fundraisers to pay for unbudgeted equipment purchases for the hospital. Members have purchased multiple sofa beds for patient rooms and funded scholarships for students interested in a medical career.
The classroom can be reached through the POB entrance on the north side of Marshall South or if entering through the main entrance, turn right and take the hallway next to the elevator. The classroom will be the first door on the left.
