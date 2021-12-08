Friday and Saturday’s State Swim meet showcased the depth of the Boaz swim team, with the Pirates seeing eight different swimmers score points in multiple events, leading the Pirates to a runner-up finish at the 1A-5A meet.
The Pirates posted 328 points at the meet, just 13 points behind Randolph for the overall team title.
The finish caps a strong season for the Pirate swimmers, that also saw them finish first among the 1A-5A schools at the North Sectional Meet back in late November, and second overall only behind 7A Huntsville High.
Leading the way for Boaz at the meet was standout Adam Holbrook, who claimed two gold medals on the weekend, as well as a pair of silver medals in relay races.
Holbrook, a junior, posted the fastest time in the 100-yard Butterfly prelims, then bettered it by more than half a second in the finals to claim gold by more than two seconds for his first win. Later in the meet, he dominated the 100-yard Backstroke, swimming to a time of 54.92 in the finals, more than three seconds ahead of the runner-up.
In addition to his pair of individual golds, Holbrook was a key cog on a couple of strong relay teams for the Pirates, helping the 200-yard Medley team to a silver medal along with Jude Burlison, Jack Whitmire, and Reese Cobb, then swam the final leg on the 200-yard Freestyle relay that also took home a silver with Burlison, Cobb, and Brian Sibaja.
The Pirates saw a third relay team, the 400-yard Freestyle team of Sibaja, Whitmire, Peyton Troxtel, and Colby Croghan claim a bronze medal at the meet.
While Holbrook shined with a pair of golds, he wasn’t the only Pirate to bring home individual hardware on the weekend, wit relay teammates Cobb and Whitmire earning bronze medals. Whitmire was third in the 100-yard Butterfly, while Cobb was third in the 200-yard Individual Medley. Whitmire also added a fourth-place finish in the 200 Freestyle, while Cobb was fifth in the 100 Freestyle.
The Top-8 in each event scored points for their team.
Other multiple point scorers for the Pirates included Troxtel who was eighth in the 200 Freestyle and sixth in the 100 Backstroke, Brayden Sims who was fourth in the 500 Freestyle and seventh in the 200 Individual Medley, Sibaja who was sixth in the 50 Freestyle and eighth in the 100 Butterfly, Burlison who took sixth in the 100 Breaststroke, and Croghan, who made Pirate history by becoming the first athlete from the school to compete in the diving portion of the meet, where he finished fifth.
The Boaz boys weren’t the only team who had a strong showing at the event, with the Guntersville girls using strong relay teams to finish in fourth place with 162 team points. Randolph also captured the girls’ title with 211 points.
Guntersville saw three relay teams finish in the points on the weekend, led by the fourth place finish from the 200-yard Medley team of Daisy Baker, Addie Smith, Annabel Ausley, and Ella Milligan. Ausley, Milligan, and Baker were joined by Liza Edwards on the 200-yard Freestyle team that finished sixth, then Ausley, Milligan, and Edwards, were joined by May Newman on the 400-yard Freestyle team that also claimed sixth.
Those relay swimmers also had good individual weekends, seeing Baker, who last week became the first Guntersville swimmer to sign a college scholarship, take fourth in the 100 Freestyle and sixth in the 100 Backstroke. Milligan also placed in two individual events, a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 50 Freestyle and the 500 Freestyle. Smith was fifth in the 200 Individual Medley, while Edwards posted a seventh in the 100-yard Breaststroke.
The Boaz girls finished seventh at the event, scoring points with two relay teams, then seeing three individuals score in their respective events.
The 400 Freestyle relay team of Lilly Smith, Ann Catherine McCamy, Lauren Wilborn and Laura Whitmire claimed fifth place, while the 200 Freestyle relay team of Smith, Whitmire, McCamy and Minda Creel grabbed seventh place.
Creel also scored in two individual events for the Pirates, posting a pair of seventh-place finishes in the 50 Freestyle and the 100 Butterfly. Whitmire added a seventh in the 100 Freestyle, while Caroline Cofield became the first female diver to compete at the state event for the Pirates, posting a fifth-place finish.
