Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional will perform at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater Aug. 12 as part of the Banshee Season Tour.
Tickets go on sale for the 56-date mega tour on March 17 at 10 a.m. The tour will kick off in Omaha, Neb., with stops in other major cities, including Boston, Tampa, Nashville, New Orleans and others before ending Sept. 25 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO.
For additional information, follow Counting Crows on Facebook and Instagram.
If interested in tickets for any of the upcoming concerts at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater, consider taking part in the Box Office Block Party on March 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. All tickets are $10 off in-person sales only. During the party, enjoy mechanical bull rides, live music from local artist Tristan Baugh, bar options from Main Channel, High Noon, and a full-service bar, along with food trucks.
Other concert events planned at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater in the coming months include:
• Casting Crowns with We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller, April 15
• The Corridos Tumbados Fest on May 5, featuring Oscar Maydon and Gabito Ballesteros with Grupo 100F and Los Del Cruze.
• Taps & Tunes featuring over 100 beers, food trucks, vendors and live music, May 13 from 2 to 6 p.m.
• Tacos and Tequila Music Festival featuring T.I., Waka Flocka Flame and the Ying Yang Twins, May 19
• Boz Scaggs, June 3
• All-American Rejects with the Plain White T’s and Hawthorne, July 8
• Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R, July 29
Ramon Ayala, Sept. 9
About the Counting Crows concert tour
“One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music,” said Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz. “It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too. Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever.”
“Dashboard Confessional could not be more excited to be playing all across America with our heroes and friends Counting Crows,” said Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional. “Dreams really can come true!”
Friends and long-time collaborators Adam Duritz and Chris Carrabba first met in 2003 at the 17th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert in San Francisco with Neil Young. Since then, the two have remained close working together both on and off the stage.
For additional information on Banshee Season Tour 2023, please visit www.countingcrows.com
