Albertville Police have one man in custody following a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Assistant Police Chief John Amos said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Alabama 205 at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Responding officers arrived to learn a 27-year-old man had been shot and was taken to Marshall Medical Center South by family members.
Officers began an investigation and identified a suspect quickly, Amos said.
At about 6 p.m., officers from Boaz and Albertville police departments were interviewing the victim at the hospital when the shooting suspect arrived in the hospital’s parking lot.
The 32-year-old male suspect was taken into custody without incident, Amos said. He was transported to the Albertville City Jail where he remains, facing assault charges.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and victim are known to each other and the assault stemmed from an argument,” Amos said.
The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his lower torso. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The incident remains under investigation by Albertville Police and further charges may be filed, Amos said. He said detectives do not expect additional arrests.
A full, updated report will be in Wednesday’s edition of The Reporter.
