The word “atonement” reminds us of the cross, the sacrifices under the Law, and maybe even the feast day we call the Day of Atonement in English. But what does this word mean?
When we talk about atonement, we are talking about repairing our relationship with God.
In the Hebrew Scriptures, this looked like sacrifice, fire, and offerings. In the New Testament, our mind goes straight to what Jesus did for us. But what exactly did he do? To explain this, some people use financial language with themes like “ransom” or “payment.” Others use legal language-like the words “penal,” “satisfaction,” and “justice.” About a handful of theories have been proposed by Christians throughout the ages, and they are all helpful in one way or another.
The focus I want to discuss today, however, has to do with the word atonement. In the title, I have it separated out: “At-One-Ment.” That is, through the cross, God reconciles us to himself. He makes us “one.”
Paul wrote to the church at Corinth, “All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ and has given us the ministry of reconciliation; that is, in Christ God was reconciling the world to himself, not counting their trespasses against them, and entrusting the message of reconciliation to us” (2 Corinthians 5:18–19).
Isn’t it amazing? God desires a relationship with us so much that he took on flesh to demonstrate his love to us!
In the story of the two sons, the father is not pictured as being angry, vengeful, or vindictive, like the older brother wanted him to be; instead, he waits on his son to return home, runs out to meet him, embraces him, and throws a large party before the son can finish his prepared speech. (Those themes are mentioned elsewhere, though)
“So he set off and went to his father. But while he was still far off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion; he ran and put his arms around him and kissed him” (Luke 15:20).
The son’s plan of restoration was to renounce his sonship and become a servant; the father’s plan of restoration was to throw a party while holding his son close. He didn’t beat his son, make him work in the fields, and he didn’t take out his anger on one of the servants. Instead, he forgave him on the spot because of his love and desire for reconciliation.
Jesus didn’t die to change God’s mind about us. Instead, God was in Christ reconciling the world to himself through the cross and, in the process, changed our minds about God. We don’t need to depend upon our own works. We can’t approach God through perfect commandment keeping. The way to God is through faith, and eternal life is a gift which cannot be earned.
The cross is the perfect picture of divine love, but it also reveals God’s wrath. It reveals God’s wrath in that it reveals the pride of the religious leaders. It reveals the problem with worldly empires and their proclivity for violence, persecution, and prideful endeavors. And it reveals God’s wrath against us in that it convicts us for consenting to the death of a perfect man and continually choosing ways that God has revealed to be unfruitful.
Countless books have been written about the cross, and many good Christians disagree on the specifics, but one thing we can all agree on is that God wants to have a relationship with us, and the cross is the Way of reconciliation.
Daniel Rogers is a co-minister for the North Broad Church in Albertville.
