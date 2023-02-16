DOUGLAS — Senior guard Brandon Fussell led a dominating performance by No. 7 Guntersville on Tuesday night as it rolled to a 79-41 rout of Douglas in the boys Class 5A subregional playoffs at Loyd Berry Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (24-7) battle Moody on Friday afternoon at 1:30 in the Northeast Regional Tournament semifinals at Jax State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. The winner advances to meet either No. 6 Scottsboro or Springville in the Elite Eight on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10:45 a.m.
Fussell torched the nets for a game-high 30 points, including 24 in the first half, which equaled the Eagles’ team total for the first 16 minutes.
Guntersville jumped to a 6-0 lead before the Eagles responded, cutting it to 6-5. Fussell, who sank his first five field goals, triggered another run that pushed the Wildcats’ advantage to 26-10 at the rest stop.
Douglas committed seven turnovers in the first period.
Brody Perry’s 3-pointer stretched it to 34-14 in the second quarter. Jackson Porch drained a pair of treys in the second, which ended with GHS in front 52-24.
Guntersville’s margin ballooned to 35 points late in the third quarter. The Wildcats led 69-34 at the final break.
“We knew coming here we would get Douglas’ best shot and they’d have a big crowd,” Guntersville head coach Brett Self said. “We knew we’d have to start strong, and we were able to do that.
“Coach [Skylar] Baugh runs some really good sets, and if you’re not prepared they’re hard to guard. We wanted to kind of get the game in our tempo, and I thought we were able to do that.
“We’ve been able to win the area [tournament] each year I’ve been here, but we lost it this year. But what we talked about was different journey, different results. So now, we have a different journey. We had to go on the road against a 20-win team and find a way to win.
“Now we get to Jacksonville, and because the journey’s been different—a little bit harder — hopefully it will prepare us for when we get down to Jacksonville to find some ways to win.”
Porch scored 15 points for GHS. Antonio Spurgeon and John Michael McElrath both tossed in six, Oakley Howell five, Cam Logan four and Perry three.
Ross Harrell, Treyvon Avery, Date Peterson, Dadrien Waller and CJ Scott all contributed two points.
Cooper Butler’s 10 points paced the Eagles, who finished with a 21-10 record.
Eli Teal scored nine, Jaylen Spain eight, Brody Campbell five, Dakota Stewart four, Kenyon Watkins three and Jackson Sims two.
Self praised the performance and leadership of Fussell, who received a scholarship offer from Montevallo on Feb. 11. He surpassed 2,000 career points during the 5A, Area 14 Tournament.
“Special player, special talent, one of the best Marshall County’s ever seen,” Self said. “One of the best point guards in the state. It’s a privilege to coach Brandon, a privilege to have him leading the team.
“He makes us go night in and night out, and it’s been like that all year long. We’ve seen every scouting advantage other teams have, throwing one, two, three guys at him. He finds a way, he never rattles and the stage is never too big.
“In return, our guys feed off that, so they feel that same way he does in battling and getting after it. I’m thankful he’s leading our team and continuing to lead it during the postseason.”
