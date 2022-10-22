ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Visiting Class 7A, Region 4 foe Bob Jones took advantage of several special teams miscues, turnovers and other mistakes by the Albertville Aggies to take a 35-0 halftime lead and cruise to a 42-14 victory Friday night inside Aggie Stadium.
Bob Jones initially jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter thanks in part to a blocked field goal attempt and a mishandled kickoff return by the Aggies.
Late in the first quarter, Aggies starting quarterback Jadyn Heflin threw an interception that would set up another Bob Jones score in the second quarter, widening the first half lead to 28-0 with 10:32 to play.
After taking a 35-0 lead with 5:18 left in the second quarter, Bob Jones forced a three-and-out and regained possession at the Aggies 44 following a short punt. But a few plays later, Aggies defensive back Elijah Filus intercepted a tipped pass from Bob Jones reserve quarterback Hunter Taylor in the end zone and returned it to the Aggies 23, which essentially ended the first half of play.
In the second half, Albertville outscored Bob Jones 14-7, led by a group of young talent.
“We put a lot of young guys on the field, and even though they [Bob Jones] were subbing in the second half, our 10th graders were against their 10th graders. Our juniors were against their juniors,” Aggies head coach Chip English said during a postgame interview. “And we stacked up pretty good.”
With 3:59 to play in the third quarter, Aggies reserve quarterback Reece Knight stepped up to connect with receiver Conner Lowery for a 37-yard touchdown to cap off a six-play, 82-yard drive, cutting the Patriots’ lead to 35-7.
On Bob Jones’ ensuing possession, the Patriots offense answered with another score to take a 42-7 lead with 11:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Less than one minute later, the Aggies offense struck again. Knight tossed his second touchdown of the night after finding receiver Cooper Colvin, who took the ball 78-yards to the end zone. With an extra point, the Aggies trimmed the lead back down to 42-14.
With the loss, the Aggies fall to 1-8 on the season and finish 0-7 in region play.
Despite the outcome, English said he was proud of his team’s efforts, especially those of his seniors, and was looking forward to next week’s road matchup against Marshall County rival Guntersville.
“Regardless if we’re 1-8 or 9-0, the work that these seniors have put in, nobody can question,” English said. “I’m really proud of these seniors and the work they’ve put in, and they’ve still got a big one left. Regardless of the playoffs — it is what it is — we still have a huge one next week, and I have no doubt in my mind our guys will be ready … We’re gonna prepare like it’s the Super Bowl.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.