SCOTTSBORO — Boaz capitalized on a six-run second inning to defeat Scottsboro 14-6 on Thursday to pick up its first win of the 2023 prep baseball season.
Tied 1-1 after an inning, the Pirates’ second-inning explosion put them ahead to stay. They led 7-2 after the second and added one run in the fourth, three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Boaz’s 11-hit attack featured home runs from Bo Hester and Noah Long and doubles from Tyler Pierce and Elijah Kelley.
Bradyn Bennett paced the Pirates’ offense by going 3-for-4 with a walk and one run. Pierce batted 2-for-5 with two runs and five RBIs, and Hester closed 2-for-5. Davis Kilpatrick went 1-for-2 with two runs and one RBI.
Kelley contributed two runs and three RBIs, and Long collected three RBIs. Sean Baugh had one hit and one run, and Tyler Osborn scored three runs. Daniel Posey got one RBI and Landen Alexander scored a run.
Bennett earned the win for the Pirates. He started and threw 3.1 innings and allowed seven hits, five earned runs and one walk.
Baugh threw 3.1 innings in relief. He yielded two hits, struck out three and walked one.
