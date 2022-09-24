CULLMAN, Ala. — WEST POINT — The Douglas Eagles broke a two-game losing streak by pounding non-region foe West Point 49-21 on Friday night.
The Eagles improved to 3-2 overall as they return to 5A Region 7 play next week by hosting Sardis for homecoming.
DHS quarterback Eli Teal was a perfect 6-for-6 passing for 95 yards and two touchdowns against West Point. He rushed six times for 108 yards and a TD, and he also caught a touchdown pass.
Jonathan Fountaine contributed 21 carries for 114 yards on the ground for the Eagles. He caught two passes for 56 yards and a score.
Dakota Stewart caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed three times for 22 yards and a TD. He also threw the scoring pass to Teal.
