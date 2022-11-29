BOAZ, Ala. — The city of Boaz’s annual Christmas parade is slated for Friday night, beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by a tree lighting ceremony inside Old Mill Park —all part of its “Christmas Under the Stars” festivities.
Snead State Community College President Joe Whitmore will be the parade’s grand marshal, Boaz Chamber Executive Director Jill Johnson announced Tuesday.
Whitmore was appointed president in November 2020. Before being named president, Whitmore served Snead State as Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer. He has more than 26 years of higher education administration experience.
Johnson said the parade will take a new route this year, beginning at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Billy Dyar Boulevard. It will then take a left onto Line Avenue before taking a right onto Ala. Hwy. 205, then another right into the parking lot between the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce and the old Unclaimed Baggage Building to get to Main Street. After the parade makes its way through downtown, it will take a right onto East Mann Street. After another right onto Brown Street, the parade will take a left onto Ala. Hwy. 168, and then will conclude at the Boaz Parks and Recreation Center.
Motorists should be advised that roads will be blocked off for the parade beginning at 3 p.m. If planning to travel through the area, an alternate route should be considered.
Almost immediately after the parade ends, the city will host its annual tree lighting ceremony inside Old Mill Park where the remainder of its “Christmas Under the Stars” activities will take place.
Led by Bridges Church, the public will be invited to help sing Christmas carols by the tree.
Multiple tents will be set up for activities, including storytelling presented by the Boaz Library and a location for children to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Johnson said there would be performances by Bridges Church’s drama team and Just Dance Academy on the park stage.
Angelina’s Coffee Camper would also be set up to serve hot cocoa, she said. Meanwhile, in the park’s parking lot, Wolfpack Baseball of Boaz will have a chili cook-off to raise money for a trip to Cooperstown, New York. Bowls and taste-testing tickets will be available for purchase on site.
The Tinsel Trail will also be open for families to walk through, and much more until the event ends at 9 p.m.
