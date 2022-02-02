BOAZ – Over five years in a Boaz Pirates uniform, standout athlete Jaquez Kelly has grown in front of his coach’s eyes.
Monday afternoon, “Quez” as his teammates call him, took the next step in his athletic and academic career, signing a letter of intent to play football at Huntingdon College in Montgomery with his family, coaches, and teammates there to support him.
“I feel great, I’m really excited,” Kelly said of his official commitment to the Hawks. “I can’t wait to get down there and just get to do new things and be out in the world. The way that it is, I loved it down there. The coaches and the environment and just being around it was nice.”
Kelly has been a standout player for the Pirates for more than four seasons, getting the bump to varsity during his eighth grade year, then turning into a starter over the next four years.
His four-plus year run on the top squad lines up with the coaching tenure of head coach Jeremy Sullivan, who viewed Kelly’s growth and signing like watching your own family.
“It’s like watching one of your own kids grow up almost,” Sullivan said. “He always stood out then as a good player, he’s worked really hard to make himself as good as he has, and has gotten better every year. He’s been a really good teammate, I’ve seen him grow as a person, but he’s always been a really good kid. A tremendous person and player, we’re really going to miss him from a leadership standpoint and character standpoint as much as a football player.”
Kelly’s play culminated this past season with a pair of postseason honors from local coaches, including a First Team All-County spot as an athlete, and an honorable mention honor on the 5A Region 7 team. Kelly, who played both defensive back and running back for the Pirates, was a big play threat on both sides, averaging over six yards per carry on offense along with more than 11 yards per catch, and often being tasked with locking down opposing team’s top receiver.
Kelly, who is also a member of the Pirates’ basketball team, joins a strong Hawks football program led by head coach Mike Turk. The Hawks were 8-3 a season ago, including a perfect 8-0 mark in USA South Conference play.
The Hawks features a pair of former Sand Mountain area players on the roster, including Kye Capolupo of Guntersville, and former Boaz teammate Walt Williams who are both set to return for the 2022 season.
“It’s a great opportunity for him,” Sullivan added. “He’s been such a great kid the whole time he’s been here. He’s worked really hard, he’s been a good player for us, so it’s great to see him get a chance at the next level. I think Huntingdon is a good place, I think a lot of the coaches down there, and Coach Turk has done a great job there, so it’s a great opportunity for him.”
The Hawks play at the NCAA Division III level.
