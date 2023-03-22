Albertville City Council members approved two economic development grants for a pair of restaurants during a meeting Monday night.
Beef O’Brady, located at 9438 U.S. 431, and Papa Dubi’s Cajun Kitchen, located at 9510 U.S. 431, opened new locations within the city limits.
Beef O’Brady is a new restaurant to the city. Papa Dubi’s had a smaller location at the north edge of the city before building a larger facility complete with concert and play space.
Beef O’Brady will receive $32,760 in total over the next three years while Papa Dubi’s will receive $24,012.
“We have a history of longstanding economic incentives with the community development in our city,” said Council President Nathan Broadhurst.
“These two businesses are taking advantage of things we already have in place.
“I know others have also taken advantage of the programs, such as Howard Bentley when they did a renovation project.
“We encourage local businesses who want to improve their locations and bring more jobs to the city to look into the available incentives.”
Qualifying tax rebates of up to 20% of future city sales tax receipts (for new retail businesses) or up to 40% of incremental sales tax collected (existing retail) will be capped at 3 calendar years from approval of the rebate, or 10% of the capital expenditure for the business expansion, whichever occurs first.
To qualify for the rebate, new businesses such as Beef O’Brady must be a brick and mortar facility with employees physically employed in the Albertville location with an annual gross taxable sales of $500,000 or greater, and have two or more of the following: employ three or more full-time employees and have a minimum of $100,000 capital investment including property, building, equipment and renovation.
Requirements
Existing retail businesses wishing to expand must have a brick and mortar location with employees employed at the Albertville, location, and meet two of the following: project must employ three or more additional employees with the expansion and two must be full-time, the retailer must have been in business in Albertville for three or more years with a gross annual taxable sale of $500,000 or more in the previous 12 months reported sales to ALATAX, and have a minimum capital investment for expansion/enhancement of $100,000.
Solid waste bid
Later in the meeting, council members also approved a resolution to award a bid for the city’s solid waste, inert and refuse collection and disposal for residential customer to Arrow.
Arrow’s base bid for $12.15 per month, per household includes weekly curbside collection and disposal of residential garbage.
Arrow will provide wheeled containers not less than 95 gallons each per residence.
Additional containers will be available for $9 per month according to the bid.
Republic Services bid $16.50 per month, per household with additional containers available for $12 each per residence.
City Clerk Phyllis Webb said Republic Services officials requested the service be bid out due to an increase in prices for fuel and other necessities.
Homeowners within the city limits should receive correspondence from Arrow within the next few months outlining the transition from Republic Services to Arrow.
Arrow will provide new rolling trash containers for each residence and Republic Services will be responsible for collecting the old containers, she said.
No exact date for the transition has been set yet, Webb said.
In other business, council members also:
• approved an alcohol license for 3 Acre LLC, located at 699 N. Carlisle St.
• Set public hearings on April 3 to hear a request for an alcohol license from Hampton Inn, located at 210 Alabama 75 and a request from Shannon Brown to rezone the corner of Rose Road and George Wallace Drive from M-1 to R-3.
• Set a public hearing on April 17 to hear a request from Rafael Cerrillo to annex into the city limits his property located at 1270 George Wallace Drive.
(1) comment
What is the statutory authority for such abatements?
