Students at Marshall Technical School will bring the Met Gala to Sand Mountain in a special event March 11.
The cosmetology department’s annual spring fashion show will highlight students’ best work with hair, makeup, costumes and management skills during an evening show held for the first time at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater at 6 p.m. March 11.
“Our students have been working hard since about August,” said instructor Laura Thompson.
“They have been practicing during a after school, putting together binders to help plan makeup, costumes and hairstyles.
“It’s going to be a true red-carpet event. Attendees will enter down a red carpet. There will be a backdrop for photos as they enter. It’s going to be a really fun evening.”
This will be the 13th year the Marshall County Technical School students have presented the show, Thompson said.
“We are encouraging guests to dress formally or semi-formal,” she said. “It’s going to be a really nice night out.”
Tickets are available in advance at the front office of the Tech School for $15 each. Tickets are also available at the door for $25 each.
Show particulars
Students are grouped into nine “salons” to work together providing cohesive looks based on a single theme.
DAR High School sophomore Shayna Holcomb and Douglas High School sophomore Arianna Guzman are excited about the event and have some “unusual” looks to present.
“I’m so looking forward to this,” Holcomb said. “My theme is Monster Ball. I’m trying to take something typically ugly but has some glamor to it and make it really glamorous.
She plans to base her look around the Disney villain Maleficent, who cursed the infant Princess Aurora, also known as Sleeping Beauty, after King Stefan failed to invite her to the christening.
“Her look is done in purple,” Holcomb said. “My dress is going to be dark green with purple, greens and other colors … kind of a peacock take on this. I’m putting my own spin on the dress.”
Guzman said her look is based off “Showgirls.”
“For my look, I got inspiration from the movie and from Las Vegas,” she said. “I wanted to use feathers for the bottom and all around the look. I decided to use wire to create a circle that my model will be able to manipulate to open. It’s a two-in-one look. I’m using lavender and purpose and other colors. Lot of sequins and a white corset top.”
Each student group is tasked with compiling a binder which contains each stylist’s resume, proposed makeup, hairstyle and costume looks, and other information.
The groups will be judged by 18 current and former cosmetology instructors as well as current and retired stylists from across the state.
Making a mark
Both Guzman and Holcomb said they hope to show first-year participants in the fashion show can hold their own against older, more experienced students.
“Just because this is our first year doesn’t mean we can’t put out good looks,” Holcomb said. “I’m excited for there to be more people at the show that will see our abilities. We are new but we are looking at our ideas and I’m excited.
“The venue is really pretty and so big. We are really going to be able to showcase what we can do.”
Models are from other programs at the technical school and others are friends or volunteers.
Thompson said students were given details of the project when school started, and many have been working on their projects since August or September. One student has constructed a set of “angel wings” from Styrofoam sheets, creating individual feathers both on the interior and exterior of the wings.
“I’m excited for us to be in such a big venue this year,” Guzman said. “There will be a lot of people there like at a concert.
“We are trying to be more successful and entertaining. We are putting together something bigger this year.”
